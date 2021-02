Zemřel scenárista Jean-Claude Carrière. Psal pro Formana a podílel se na adaptaci Kunderovy knihy

Jean-Claude Carrière was one of the greatest screenwriters of all time. His body of work is astounding. The trusted collaborator of some of the best directors in the world - Milos Forman, Bunuel, Schlöndorff, Wadja, Kaufman, Babenco, Glazer, Malle... https://t.co/bTT46hFfsB pic.twitter.com/UNNEoi16L7