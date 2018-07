Do Karlových Varů se po letech vrátil Terry Gilliam, člen legendárního Monty Pythonova létajícího cirkusu

@TerryGilliam’s near-mythical riff on Cervantes’ fantastic tale THE MAN WHO KILLED DON QUIXOTE finally makes its debut, with Adam Driver as a cynical ad man trapped in the delusions of an old shoemaker who believes himself to be Don Quixote. #MIFF2018 https://t.co/W92jOy5Rlj pic.twitter.com/mozog3mdGM