Myši patří do nebe – a do Berlína. Český animovaný film zabojuje o evropského Oscara

The nominations for European Animated Feature Film 2021 are:

EVEN MICE BELONG IN HEAVEN by Denisa Grimmová & Jan Bubeníček

FLEE by Jonas Poher Rasmussen

THE APE STAR by Linda Hambäck

WHERE IS ANNE FRANK by Ari Folman

WOLFWALKERS by Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart