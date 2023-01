Britská pošta vydala unikátní známky s Iron Maiden. Ti se zařadili po bok legend jako Beatles

We're very proud and excited to announce that Royal Mail are to honour Iron Maiden with a set of special stamps!



To pre-order and find out more, head to https://t.co/FKdfOA1BNx@RoyalMail @RoyalMailStamps#RoyalMail #IronMaiden #Stamps #Eddie #StampCollecting pic.twitter.com/qrGoKHFqxR