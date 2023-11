Spisovatel Salman Rushdie obdržel v New Yorku cenu Václava Havla. Dlouhodobě čelí výhrůžkám smrtí

Salman Rushdie has been awarded the first-ever ‘Lifetime Disturbing the Peace Award’ by the Vaclav Havel Center on Tuesday.

