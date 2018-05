Picasso, van Gogh, Renoir. Sbírka Rockefellerových aspiruje na rekord aukčních síní

#LiveLikeARockefeller: ‘I was lucky enough to see Edward Hopper’s “Rich’s House” when it hung in the Rockefeller’s family office,’ says William Haydock, our American Art specialist in New York. ‘It was one of David Rockefeller’s most cherished paintings.’https://t.co/mas0HzbiPZ pic.twitter.com/zwE5q0nEfG