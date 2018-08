Skoky nad vlaky. Tyčkaři zahájili finále Diamantové ligy na nádraží

.@IAAF Diamond League | @Weltklasse Zürich

Pole Vault at Zürich Main Train Station.

1. Timur Morgunov (ANA) with 5.91m sets his Personal Best

2. Shawnacy Barber (CAN) with 5.86m sets his Season Best

3. Kurtis Marshall (AUS) with 5.86m sets his Personal Best

tinyurl.com/ychfqb7j.