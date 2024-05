Vadlejch ovládl mítink Diamantové ligy v Dauhá. Mistra světa Čopru přehodil o dva centimetry

Vadlejch wins by 2cm!



Jakub Vadlejch threw 88.38 in the third round to win the Men's Javelin! @Neeraj_chopra1 came close on his final attempt, falling just 2cm short with a throw of 88.36 @dldoha #DohaDL #DiamondLeague

@chiaramontesan2 pic.twitter.com/f6hImenm6S