Trenér Deschamps u národního týmu Francie nejspíš zůstane až do příštího světového šampionátu

1993 Captain of Marseille, winner of their only UCL

1998 Captain of the World Cup winners

2000 Captain of EURO winners



2016 EURO Finalist

2018 World Cup Winner

2021 Nations League Winner

⏳ 2022 World Cup Finalist



