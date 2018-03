Řekl své jméno a dostal červenou. Bývalý fotbalista Arsenalu nakonec ze hřiště nemusel

Former Arsenal striker Sanchez Watt got in a bit of a muddle last night⬇️



Booked by ref



Ref asks: "What is your name?"



He repeatedly says 'Watt'



Gets sent off for dissent



‍♂️ Captain runs over



️ Explains his name is actually 'Watt'



Decision reversed pic.twitter.com/0L0aTCEc5z