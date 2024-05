Barák s Fiorentinou znovu ztratili finále Evropské konferenční ligy, po prodloužení slaví Olympiakos

Feyenoord and #Nigeria’s @CyrielDessers emerged top scorer in the inaugural #UECL with 10 goals in the 2021/22 season.



Olympiakos and #Morocco’s Ayoub El Kaabi has finished the the 2023/24 #UECL campaign with 11 goals, including the winner in the final.pic.twitter.com/sv1MsfGvDz