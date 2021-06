Švýcaři po přestřelce senzačně na penalty vyřadili účadující mistry světa z Francie. Narazí na Španěle

Penalty shootout between France and Switzerland in FULL HD 😍😍!



🇨🇭: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

🇫🇷: ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❎



Maximum fun for everyone. ❤😁

Follow @TWL_SPORTINGpic.twitter.com/YjD23y1q4w