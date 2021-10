Nový fotbalový gigant? Saúdové udělali z Newcastlu nejbohatší klub světa, transakce vzbudila kritiku

Favourites to become the next Newcastle manager with SkyBet:



◎ Steven Gerrard (3/1)

◎ Antonio Conte (7/2)

◎ Rafa Benitez (5/1)

◎ Eddie Howe (6/1)



Steve Bruce is now as short as 1/8 to be the next PL manager to leave. https://t.co/I0JvZhT8bM