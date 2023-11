Zápas ukrajinské ligy prodloužily letecké poplachy. Dnipro-1 hrálo s Oleksandrijí přes čtyři a půl hodiny

THE LONGEST EVER VAR DECISION?



Dnipro-1 v Oleksandriya is currently paused for a 2nd time today as a result of air raid alerts mid game (ru missile threat)



D-1 scored, goal given offside then DURING the VAR check a 2nd air raid alert began



2nd interruption ongoing for 30’ now pic.twitter.com/rUYkgwZRn0