V Koreji se zase hraje fotbal. První zápas rozhodl legendární útočník, po gólu děkoval zdravotníkům

Lee Dong-gook has now scored in all 22 #KLeague seasons he has played in:



✓ 1998

✓ 1999

✓ 2000

✓ 2001

✓ 2002

✓ 2003

✓ 2004

✓ 2005

✓ 2006

✓ 2008

✓ 2009

✓ 2010

✓ 2011

✓ 2012

✓ 2013

✓ 2014

✓ 2015

✓ 2016

✓ 2017

✓ 2018

✓ 2019

✓ 2020



41 years old. pic.twitter.com/qJdLIU96r8