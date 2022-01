Tříbodový Palát a Pastrňák s vítězným gólem. Oba byli zvoleni prvními hvězdami zápasu NHL

Most career goals recorded by age 25 or younger in @NHLBruins franchise history (1924-25 to present):

221- Cam Neely

209- David Pastrnak (Via his game winning marker in a 5-3 defeat of the Devils Tuesday night)

208- Bobby Orr

163- Barry Pederson

162- Ray Bourque

160- Joe Thornton pic.twitter.com/y9Wd8raGqc