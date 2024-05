Jágr a Pouzar byli uvedeni do Síně slávy IIHF. Speciální ocenění získala i česká reprezentace z Nagana

⭐️ Jaromir Jagr - IIHF Hall Of Fame Induction 2024 ⭐️



The legend of Jaromir Jagr grows by the day, as it has for the last three decades and more. Indeed, Czechia’s Number 68 continues to play for his club team, Kladno, even though he is 52 years old and more than a decade… pic.twitter.com/9GE58rltXz