Palát asistoval u třetí výhry Tampy Bay v řadě, Lightning vedou celou NHL

20 wins for the @Tampa Bay Lightning.



They are the sixth team since 1977-78 to be the first team to 20 wins in consecutive seasons. The others:

CHI: 2012-13 - 2014-15

PIT: 2009-10 - 2010-11

DAL: 1997-98 - 1998-99

PHI: 1985-86 - 1986-87

EDM: 1983-84 - 1984-85



#NHLStats