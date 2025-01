Velká pocta pro pětinásobného mistra světa. Výborný v květnu vstoupí do Síně slávy IIHF

The #IIHF Hall of Fame is pleased to announce its Class of inductees for 2025. Six Players and one Builder.✨



Henrik Lundqvist

Frans Nielsen

Kim Martin-Hasson

Vicky Sunohara

Zdeno Chara

David Vyborny

Kai Hietarinta - builder



