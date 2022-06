Akvabela při mistrovství světa omdlela a ztratila dech. Ze dna bazénu ji vytáhla trenérka

"I swam as fast as I could and I was fixated to make her breathe"



Coach Andrea Fuentes describes to @Sarah_Montague how she rescued artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez from the bottom of the pool after fainting at the World Aquatics Championshipshttps://t.co/hsMS3ksiHM… | #BBCWATO pic.twitter.com/gF9fTDX5Dw