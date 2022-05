Boston i Memphis v play-off NBA vyrovnali své série. Proti Golden State zářil produktivní Morant

EVERY BUCKET of @JaMorant's 47-point (ties playoff career-high) performance to tie up the series for the @memgrizz! #GrindCity@JaMorant: 47 PTS, 8 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 5 3PM



Game 3: Sat. 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/KZWVFZSe0Q