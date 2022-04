Denver míří do play off NBA, klíčové vítězství nad Memphisem řídil s obvazem hlavy rekordman Jokić

Nikola Jokic became the first player in NBA History to record 2k points, 1k rebounds, and 500 assists in a season as he led the @nuggets to the win, clinching a spot in the #NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel!



Jokic: 35 PTS, 16 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL pic.twitter.com/B81REGJmo3