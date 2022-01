Curry a Thompson řádili, v NBA dotáhli Golden State k výhře nad Minnesotou. Lakers bez LeBrona prohráli

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris combined for 49 points as the @sixers win their 3rd straight game! @JoelEmbiid: 26 PTS, 9 REB, 7 AST, 2 BLK@Tobias31: 23 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL pic.twitter.com/o4C4O6hGBt