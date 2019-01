Harden nasázel Knicks 61 bodů, útočil na rekord Madison Square Garden

James Harden vs the Knicks!

61 PTS (17-38 FG, 5-20 3PT, 22-25 FT) 15 REB, 5 STL, 4 AST, 5 TO



His last 5 games.

61 PTS (22-25 FT)

37 PTS (7-8 FT)

48 PTS (12-15 FT)

58 PTS (21-23 FT)

57 PTS (17-18 FT)pic.twitter.com/MJTMh0QLEk