Basketbalisté Atlanty otočili zápas s Milwaukee, Krejčí si podruhé v kariéře připsal double double

The Hawks had FOUR players with double-doubles tonight & Trae Young was NOT one of them‼️



• Dyson Daniels - 15 PTS & 10 AST

• Onyeka Okongwu - 14 PTS & 12 REB

• Vit Krejčí - 11 PTS & 11 REB

• Mouhamed Gueye - 15 PTS & 12 REB