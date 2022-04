Minnesota zaskočila na úvod play off Memphis, hlavní show v NBA ale nabídli mladíci Maxey a Poole

BIG KAT was locked in for the @Timberwolves, dropping a double-double and throwing down a show stopping SLAM as the T-Wolves take the 1-0 series lead! #RaisedByWolves@KarlTowns: 29 PTS | 13 REB



Game 2: Tues. 8:30pm/et on NBA TV#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/x5zJtJ7KZp