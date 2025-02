LaVine v NBA poprvé po výměně zazářil v dresu Sacramenta. Při výhře nad Charlotte nastřílel 42 bodů

COLLECTIVE EFFORT IN THE TIMBERWOLVES' 25-POINT COMEBACK WIN



Reid: 22p, 11r, 3a

Edwards: 17p, 13r, 8a

McDaniels: 27p, 10r, 4a, 2s

Alexander-Walker: 21p, 5r, 3a

Shannon Jr.: 17p & 10r (career highs)



Minnesota completes its largest comeback of the play-by-play era (1997-98)! pic.twitter.com/Joj2P7zcxm