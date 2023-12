Philadeplhia si vyšlápla i díky 51 bodům Embiida na Minnesotu. Clippers vyhráli poosmé v řadě

Joel Embiid dropped a SEASON-HIGH 51 PTS in the Sixers' win over the Timberwolves ‼️



51 PTS

12 REB

68% FG



This marks Joel Embiid's third consecutive game of 40+ PTS & 10+ REB. Only Wilt Chamberlain has had such a streak in 76ers franchise history! pic.twitter.com/HN59F6LxBZ