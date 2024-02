Jokić triple doublem dovedl Denver k výhře nad Portlandem. Westbrook překonal historický milník

Joker tallied his 15th triple-double of the year and the 120th of his career in the @nuggets win over the Trail Blazers



27 PTS / 22 REB / 12 AST



Jokic has two 20-PT, 20-REB, 10-AST games this season - the rest of the league has two combined. pic.twitter.com/pOC4IfdmiW