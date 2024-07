‚Big Z‘ jako Ironman. Chára se po skončení hokejové kariéry pouští do extrémních výzev, oslnil v triatlonu

According to @lbrabec, Zdeno Chara made his debut at the 'Ironman' event, which took place in Roth, Germany. It includes a 3.8km swim (~2.36 miles) + 180km bike ride (~111.85 miles) + marathon. Chara did all this for 10 hours & 20 minutes. Marathon in 3:27. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/pbv527WNoH