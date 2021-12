Carlsen po jedenácté partii udolal Něpomňaščiho a zůstal šachovým mistrem světa

Magnus Carlsen wins Game 11 and the match, retaining his title.

Capitalizing on Ian Nepomniachtchi's blunder on move 23, the World Champion scored his fourth win in the match at @expo2020dubai. The final score is 7½-3½.

