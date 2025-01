Jezdci na Dakaru jsou v polovině dvoudenní etapy, Macík a Loprais přenocují na prvních dvou místech

Stage 2️⃣ - Trucks



Provisional top 3 after 452km:

1️⃣ Martin Macik ⏱5:55:45

2️⃣ Ales Loprais ⏱+1'30"

3️⃣ Vaidotas Zala ⏱+13'56"



Second at km 373, over a minute behind Loprais, Macík stormed through km 414 with the fastest time and at km 452 he is now 90 seconds clear of his… pic.twitter.com/T94nW8vjVH