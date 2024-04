Denver porazil v NBA Atlantu 142:110 a osamostatnil se na čele Západní konference. Krejčí nastřílel tři body

The Lakers' trio of LeBron, AD, and DLo led the charge in LA's 4th-straight win as they now move into 8th in the West standings!



LeBron: 24 PTS, 12 AST, 5 REB

AD: 22 PTS, 13 REB, 6 BLK

DLo: 28 PTS, 5 REB, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/Ei8h7egrQq