Golfová amatérka Melichová překvapila Spilkovou i ostatní, senzačně zvítězila na turnaji v Berouně

𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗖𝗦



The moment Jana Melichova wins the #CzechLadiesOpen in front of her home crowd 🏆



What a special moment for the 24-year-old 🥳 #RaiseOurGame pic.twitter.com/i9Qr6uRWkn