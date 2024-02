Jokić si připsal druhý triple double v řadě a dovedl Denver k výhře nad Portlandem. Lakers zdolali Spurs

Victor Wembanyama is the YOUNGEST player in NBA history to record a 5x5 (PTS-REB-AST-STL-BLK) game



27 PTS

10 REB

8 AST

5 BLK

5 STL



Wembanyama completed this 5x5 game in 30 minutes and 55 seconds, the fewest minutes ever played in such a game pic.twitter.com/oenPznGOKM