Lakers nestačili na Denver a jsou krok od vyřazení. Philadelphie díky 50 bodům Embiida poprvé zvítězila

THURSDAY'S FINAL SCORES



Joel Embiid drops 50, including an 18-point 3rd-quarter barrage, to lead the @sixers to the Game 3 win!



Tyrese Maxey: 25 PTS, 7 AST

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 15 PTS (6-8 FGM), 7 REB

Jalen Brunson: 39 PTS, 13 AST



Game 4: Sunday, 1:00pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/5Qo2oTks4A