Hvězdy LeBrona s Westbrookem zastínil mladík Morant, Memphis tak porazil trápící se Lakers

Ja Morant and LeBron James became the third pair of opponents in @NBAHistory to each put up 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 6+ threes in a game, as Memphis topped LA in a thriller!@JaMorant: 41 PTS, 10 REB, 6 3PM (career high)@KingJames: 37 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST, 8 3PM pic.twitter.com/F36oQmUqP3