Atlanta poprvé udolala Miami, v koncovce zazářil Young. Paul dotáhl Phoenix k výhře nad New Orleans

Chris Paul was INCREDIBLE in Game 3, he spent the first 3 quarters setting up his teammates before DOMINATING the fourth quarter with 19 points to push the @Suns to the 2-1 series lead! @CP3: 28 PTS, 4 REB, 14 AST



Game 4: SUNS/PELICANS, Sun. 9:30pm/et on TNT pic.twitter.com/qWfoqH7Q7S