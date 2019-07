Junior Hlobeň vybojoval na mistrovství Evropy plavecký bronz. Čejka vytvořil český rekord

4 guys under 2:00 to take the top-4 seeds going into the final of the men’s 200 fly tomorrow:

1. Dominik Torok, Hungary, 1:59.34

2. Adam Hloben, Czech Rep, 1:59.64

2. Sebastian Lunak, Czech Rep, 1:59.83

4. Igor Troyanovsky, Ukraine, 1:59.93#EuroJunior2019 @LENaquatics