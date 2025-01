Prokop je po první etapě Dakaru na čtvrtém místě. Motocyklista Michek se drží na jedenácté pozici

Stage 1️⃣ - Ultimate



Provisional top 3:

Guerlain Chicherit

Seth Quintero

Saood Variawa@GChicherit wins stage 1 with a 50" lead over Quintero. The Frenchman therefore gives Mini its first victory since the 2021 edition of the Dakar.



Full results and standings … pic.twitter.com/hXT4D1xGCu