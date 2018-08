Bývalá basketbalistka USK fotografkou? Petrovićová se na mistrovství Evropy prohání s objektivem

Sonja Petrovic and her amazing @EuroLeagueWomen career Finals streak to date.



1⃣1⃣ seasons

1⃣1⃣ times her team has appeared at the #EuroLeagueWomen Finals.



Some like an ACL in 2010

But like a title in 2015https://t.co/yhp5ZaCvZ5 pic.twitter.com/0t0H1H5YGr