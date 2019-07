Podpis smlouvy s týmem MLB nestačí. Večerka se musí probojovat přes nižší soutěže, shodují se v Brně

🇨🇿 Viktor Večerka (@viktor_vecerka) is a 6-3, 200-pound LHP out of Brno, Czech Republic. Good mechanics with clean delivery. Good command of FB with tight offspeed. Played with Czech Jr. National Team and @PDBaseball. Class of 2019. (Via Inside Recruit on YouTube)



