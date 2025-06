České volejbalistky slaví historické vítězství. V Lize národů přehrály světové dvojky z USA

A tough loss in Rio. After a strong start and two-set lead, the U.S. Women's National Team fell to Czechia in five (23-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 27-25).



The squad looks to finish strong against Korea on Sunday at 1 pm PT to close out VNL week one.



Recap: