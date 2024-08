Lehečka otočil zápas proti Kruegerovi a po pětisetové bitvě postoupil do třetího kola US Open

Jiri Lehecka’s reaction after coming back from 2 sets to 0 against Krueger at the US Open



Now THIS is a fist pump.



Down 6-7, 0-6, 0-3.



He lost 9 games in a row at one point.



I’m bringing this energy for the rest of 2024



pic.twitter.com/nxFPyU3Lnb