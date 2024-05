Macháč poprvé prošel do druhého kola Roland Garros. S Borgesem si poradil ve třech setech

Tomas on the Come Up!



Things are goin' pretty well for Tomas Machac:



• Made his 1st ATP final

• Beat Novak Djokovic

• Girlfriend is a doubles superstar

• Lots of folks talkin' about his shorts



All good things!



Machac defeats Nuno Borges, 7-6³, 6-4, 6-3, to reach round 2. pic.twitter.com/Mp3FjAeNaT