Českou bitvu ve Stuttgartu vyhrála Plíšková, s Kvitovou se na kurtu přetahovala přes dvě hodiny

No.7 Karolina Pliskova earns her 2nd career win over Petra Kvitova to advance to 2R in Stuttgart.



Pliskova came into the match 0-3 in tiebreaks vs. Kvitova, but capped off third-set comeback with a clutch ace at 5-5 in the tiebreak to win 64 46 76(5).#PorscheTennis pic.twitter.com/HD3968I8x3