Adamczyková skončila v Kanadě pátá. Po posledním závodě Světového poháru slaví glóbus Trespeuchová

The #SBX season's final act unfolds at Mt. St. Anne . Eyes are on #CharlotteBankes as she triumphs, securing 2nd place overall. Hot on Bankes’ heels is globe leader, #ChloeTrespeuch. Trespeuch secures 2nd place.Excitement builds up for tomorrow’s last race in the globe battle. pic.twitter.com/cNiYGUxGrY