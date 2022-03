Francouzský biatlonista Fillon Maillet si v Estonsku zajistil premiérový titul vítěze Světového poháru

It's the win for Christiansen - and the Total Score for Fillon Maillet!



Vetle Sjaasted Christiansen

@quentinfillon @FedFranceSki

Sivert Guttorm Bakken



Watch live on https://t.co/wmTbTHYVVs and follow along on the Official IBU App! pic.twitter.com/FAmfzDmUqs