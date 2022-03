Krčmář zakončil estonský sprint Světového poháru dvaadvacátý, minutu za vítězným Fillonem Mailletem

Unstoppable @quentinfillon - the Frenchman keeps dominating this season with his 10th victory!



Quentin Fillon Maillet @FedFranceSki

Sturla Holm Laegreid

Benedikt Doll



Watch live on https://t.co/bk5aBBaMLg or follow on the Official IBU App! ✨ pic.twitter.com/EB4AP59UJF