Ledecká světovou hvězdou roku? BBC zařadila olympijskou šampionku do nejužšího výběru

It's nearly time for @bbcspoty...



And we can now reveal the nominees for World Sport Star.



🤸‍♀️ Simone Biles

⛷ Ester Ledecka

⛳️ Francesco Molinari

🥊 Oleksandr Usyk



Vote here: bbc.in/2EbhFBg



Voting closes at 14:00 GMT on Saturday, 15 December 2018 #SPOTY